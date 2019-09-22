LANKES, Rita B. (Bush)

September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emeran J. Lankes; loving mother of Marianne (Gary) Kelly, John E. (Gail), Mark J. (Resa) Lankes and Nan E. (Blair) Lyttle; cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six. The family will be present to receive on Thursday, from 2-4 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 9:30, in Christ the King Church (30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder 14226). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA or Catholic Charities. Please share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com