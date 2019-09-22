KUBANEK, Herman H.

KUBANEK - Herman H. September 18, 2019 of Amherst, NY. Dear uncle of Kurt (Patricia) Kubanek; great-uncle of Jason, Margaret, Cecelia, Andrea and the late Jennifer; son of the late Margaret (Rasper) and Kurt Kubanek; brother of the late Ronald and Werner (Josephine) Kubanek. Friends may call Monday 4- 8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Mr. Kubanek was a US Navy Veteran. Interment with military honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery. He was a retired teacher in the Williamsville School System. In honor of his beloved dog Rommel, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie County SPCA.