KRAUSS, Bernice B. (Toy)

KRAUSS - Bernice B. (nee Toy)

September 18, 2019, at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Krauss; cherished mother of Carolyn (Ronald) Harris and Colleen Krauss; loving grandmother of Carly and Caitlin Weiser; sister of the late Donald Toy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com