KONOPCZYNSKI - Michael A. Of West Seneca, NY, September 19, 2019. Son of the late William C. and Mary D. (nee Zawadzka) Konopczy-nski; brother of Christine Czaja, Robert J. (Margaret) Kaine, and the late Angeline Kelsall; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Konopczynski was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com