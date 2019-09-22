KIEF, Mary Louise (Lamoreaux)

KIEF - Mary Louise (nee Lamoreaux)

Of Springville, September 20, 2019. Wife of the late L. Ronald Kief; mother of Shirley (late Richard) Sheppard, Barbara (late Michael) Korabek, L. Roger and Mark Kief, Janet (James) Zeames, Linda (Bobby) Bishop, Peter (Kelly) and Brian (Janice) Kief; also survived by 17 grandchildren. Fiends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley funeral home, inc., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com