KABEL, Jeffrey A.

KABEL - Jeffrey A. Of Elma, NY, September 19, 2019. Loving husband of Diane (nee Morningstar); beloved father of Scott (Nicole), Kevin (Tara), Emily (Nicholas) Mangiafesto, and Colleen Kabel; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren; cherished son of Donald and the late Patricia Kabel; dear brother of Melissa (David) Blackman and Todd (Kelly) Kabel. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Friday, September 27th, 7 PM, at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 981 Bowen Rd., Elma. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Heights Building Fund, c/o Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 981 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com