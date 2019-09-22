JOHNSON, Lillian (Newton)

JOHNSON - Lillian (nee Newton)

September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Houenstein and the late William Johnson; dear mother of Nigel J. (Suzanne) Houenstein, Robert and Paul

(Denise) Johnson; grandmother of Jason, Nigel, Holly, Ian and Colin; great-grandmother of the late Alex Houenstein. Private Burial will be held. Memorials to SPCA. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.