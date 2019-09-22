Frank Gore powers Bills to much-needed win

Frank Gore’s still got it.

The Buffalo Bills’ ageless wonder showed that even at 36 years old, he’s capable of being a featured NFL running back.

Gore scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 remaining Sunday at New Era Field, helping the Bills avoid an all-time collapse and improve to 3-0 on the season with a 21-17 victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Gore gained 76 yards on 14 carries and added two catches for 13 yards. The Bills had just two running backs on the game-day roster with rookie Devin Singletary out because of a hamstring injury.

Frank Gore TD to take the Lead pic.twitter.com/J2CRx1UlI6 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 22, 2019

2. Starting right guard Jon Feliciano suffered a neck injury in the first half. The Bills then shifted rookie Cody Ford inside from right tackle, where he had been splitting time with veteran Ty Nsekhe.

It was announced at the start of the third quarter that Feliciano would not return to the game.

Nsekhe limped off the field with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter after a 22-yard carry by Frank Gore. That brought Spencer Long into the game at right guard, with Ford bouncing back outside to tackle. Nsekhe missed just one play before returning.

3. Rookie tight end Dawson Knox caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the first quarter. Knox rolled to the right and was wide open, pulling in a 1-yard pass from Josh Allen. Somewhat amazingly, Knox did not score a touchdown during his entire college career at Ole Miss.

Knox added his first career carry later in the first quarter, gaining 9 yards around left end.

One issue for the rookie continued, though, as he had another drop on a perfectly placed ball from Allen. It was the third drop in as many weeks for Knox, so that’s something he’ll need to work on going forward.

Knox was one of three tight ends active against Cincinnati. He was joined by veteran Lee Smith and fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney. Veteran Tyler Kroft missed his third straight game and a chance to face his former team after he suffered an ankle injury during the practice week.

4. Coach Sean McDermott made an unconventional call after Knox’s touchdown. After the Bengals were penalized for having too many men on the field, McDermott elected to have the penalty enforced, which moved the ball to the 1-yard line. From there, the Bills got a successful two-point conversion when Allen completed a pass to Cole Beasley. It was the first time in franchise history the Bills have ever held an 8-0 lead in a game.

5. Singletary missed the first game of his NFL career Sunday. That led to more playing time for third-string running back T.J. Yeldon.

Yeldon lost a fumble in the first half inside the red zone, but with only two running backs active, the team stuck with him. Yeldon got a carry inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Yeldon finished the game with 30 yards on eight carries. He added two catches for 19 yards.

6. Return man Andre Roberts made his first appearance of the season after missing the first two games with a quad injury. Roberts returned one kick 23 yards and three punts for just 4 yards.

7. How windy was it Sunday at New Era Field? Windy enough that kicker Stephen Hauschka attempted a 62-yard field goal late in the second quarter, kicking toward the tunnel end. Hauschka’s attempt came up just short, although it would have missed wide left even if it was long enough. Had he made it, Hauschka would have broken Steve Christie’s record for longest field goal in team history. Christie hit a 59-yarder against Miami in 1993.

8. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Siran Neal again filled in for Johnson.

9. Bengals rookie quarterback Jake Dolegala, a Hamburg native and St. Francis High School graduate, was inactive against his hometown team. Dolegala has been inactive for each of the Bengals’ first three weeks, but Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor is excited about Dolegala’s potential.

“Big kid, strong arm. Has really processed well. He had two opportunities in (preseason) games and really did a nice job to the point where he really made the team because of his performances there and we didn't want him to escape us and go somewhere else,” Taylor said in a conference call with the Western New York media last week. “He's done everything we've asked of him. He helps on the scout team right now. He’s just one of those young, developmental guys who we think highly of and we want to make sure he stays in the organization.”

10. The Bills' healthy inactives were offensive tackle Conor McDermott, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jaquan Johnson.