JANIGA, Berneice (McCabe)

Of Orchard Park, September 19, 2019.

Loving wife of Joseph A. Janiga; beloved mother of Michael (Kathy) Janiga and Eileen Young; grandmother of Casey Hanania, Kristen Young, Nicole, Erin, and Abby Janiga; daughter of the late Charles J. McCabe and Berneice (Clark) McCabe; sister of Sharon (Paul) Hulme, Marilynn (Walter) Natwora, Kathleen (Tom) White, Marjorie (Frank) Gallagher, Thomas (Jeff) McCabe, Maida McCabe, Joseph McCabe, and Matthew (April) McCabe; predeceased by siblings, Susan (Norm) Reimers, Charles (Lucy) McCabe, Sally (Jack) Fulater, Frank (Shirlee) McCabe, Mike (Nina) McCabe, Deborah McCabe and James (Kelly) McCabe. Mrs. Janiga worked at East Aurora High School as the Detention Room Monitor for 22 years. The family will receive friends Wednesday 11:00am- 1:30pm, with a memorial service immediately following at 1:30pm, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com.