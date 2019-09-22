Planning Board to consider home for home-school group; D'Youville's Health Professions Hub

An East Side collaborative of 75 families that home-school their children is seeking to construct a new community center on Southampton Street that would serve as an educational base for the group during weekdays and a space for family-focused art, recreation and social interaction for the community on evenings and weekends.

The ReSource Buffalo group, led by Michael Gainer, wants to build a 6,750-square-foot facility at 16 Southampton, with the dual purpose of supporting both the Queen City Home School Collective and the East Side Community ReSource and Education Center.

Formed in 2017, the home-school group offers a range of classes, including core curriculum to enrichment as well as allowing families to choose what they want based on their priorities. It's been meeting at the Dream Center at 286 Lafayette Ave., but needs to relocate because of the building conditions and the need for more space.

The group seeks to "foster a love of learning, encourage civic involvement and create an inclusive space for children to form lasting friendships," regardless of their backgrounds or other factors, according to a statement of intent included with the group's application to the Buffalo Planning Board.

The ReSource center would host musical events, art projects, theatrical performances, workshops, presentations or learning opportunities, while providing a place for both kids and parents to interact.

It's "a place where kids can play freely and parents can network, socialize and relax ... where you don't need to spend a lot of money to have a chill, playful, goofy, educational and inspiring experience with your family," according to the letter of intent. "This vision inspires us as we consider a context for learning for our own children and those of the surrounding communities."

The Collective serves about 50 children aged 4 to 14, while the evening and weekend programming could serve groups of up to 100 people, according to the application.

Leaders said the project is "critical to bringing people together on the East Side of Buffalo," noting that the group's founders have already been active as fundraisers and participants in a range of East Side community projects, including the Foundry, the Guild @ 980, the Pelion Community Garden, ReTree of Western New York and University at Buffalo's Day of Caring.

"This is the type of project that can really galvanize people in a neighborhood and communicate the sense of pride that we have for the neighborhood," the letter said.

The primary building would be one story in height, with a mezzanine. The $100,000 project, designed by Kinan Architects, would also include a 3,800-square-foot parking area with nine spaces, built using permeable pavers, and the use of the adjacent lot at 25 Southampton that will be fenced in for a play area, a covered art space or pavilion and a children's garden.

Both properties – totaling 0.75 acres – are vacant. Gainer already obtained a designated-developer agreement with the city in May for the project, which will be handled by Reuse Action Inc., a supplier of used, surplus and reclaimed building materials that is located on Northampton Street. The group has obtained a timber-frame building that has been taken apart and put into storage until it acquires the land.

The group needs a special-use permit from the Common Council, and site plan approval from the Planning Board, which will review the project on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Planning Board will review D'Youville College's planned Health Professions Building at 301 Connecticut St., which would provide interprofessional education, certificate and degree programs to nursing, health and wellness students and health care professionals, while also providing medical services to the surrounding West Side community in partnership with Catholic Health System.

The 59,900-square-foot, three-story civic building would include space for a community clinic with 20 exam rooms, a medically oriented gym, a workforce development center, a virtual simulation training center, a campus event center, classrooms, co-working spaces and a 25-seat cafe on the first floor.

As part of the $25 million project by CannonDesign and RP Oak Hill Building Co., D'Youville proposes to demolish two existing one-story buildings – a 4,500-square-foot structure at 295 Connecticut dating to 1950 that the school has used and a 576-square foot former gas station built in 1945. The demolition application is also being reviewed by the Preservation Board.

The building design will feature metal panels, cement panels, masonry and aluminum curtain walls. The energy-efficient project, constructed on a brownfield site, is being funded in part with state dollars and tax credits.

The 2.98-acre site will be accessed from Plymouth Avenue, and D'Youville plans to use expanded parking at its Lot C, as well as the former Duty Free parking lot on Porter Avenue and at Centennial Park. The school will also encourage the use of public transportation and bicycles.

