Live coverage: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field in the home opener. Here's what you need to know.

Remembering Pancho Billa: For years, Bills superfan Pancho Billa did his best to make it to Orchard Park for the first home game of the season. A memorial celebration will be held Sept. 21 at Hammer's Lot near New Era Field. Click here for details. The Bills also plan to honor Pancho as part of the team's home opener on Sept. 22. If you'd like to share your photos and memories of Pancho Billa, please email images to qliu@buffnews.com. Click here to see photos of Pancho over the years.

Scouting report: Bills' pass defense can't sleep on Bengals' wide receivers. Click here to read more.

X's and O's: Bills' O'line braces for Geno Atkins' devastating bull rush. Click here to read more.

Injuries: Will Devin Singletary play? The Bills running game should withstand possible short term absence, writes Vic Carucci. Tyler Kroft injured his ankle in practice earlier this week.

Game preview: Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski talked about Singletary, how the current Bengals team compares to the last time the Bills and Bengals faced off and more in this week's game preview.

Homecoming: Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala made the Bengals roster. His family, lifelong Bills fans, are planning on wearing Dolegala's Bengals jerseys to the game.