High School Football: Joe's ends losing streak to Crusaders; OP rolls

St. Joe’s put an end to its streak of 10 losses to arch-rival Canisius with a 32-21 victory over the Crusaders Saturday on Koessler Field at the Stransky Sports Complex in West Seneca.

After falling behind 21-7, St. Joe’s roared back with 25 unanswered points in the second half. It was the Marauders’ first win over Canisius since a 48-47 victory in the Monsignor Martin Association playoff semifinals at what was then known as Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 10, 2011.

Junior quarterback Callum Wither passed for three of the St. Joe’s touchdowns and Micah Brown ran 8 and 25 yards for the others.

Canisius struck for touchdowns in the first half on a 1-yard run by CJ Ozolins in the opening quarter and a 54-yard pass from sophomore Tyler Baker to Nik McMillan in the second for a 14-0 lead.

Brown scored on a 9-yard run to cut the margin to seven points before halftime but Baker answered with an 79-yard scoring run to make it 21-7.

St. Joe’s took charge of the game after that. Brown ran 25 yards for a score before Wither passed for three scores, the first to Walter Wisnewski and the others to Sam Kline.

Overall, Wither completed 15 of 24 attempts for 215 yards. Kline, a senior, had six receptions for 107 yards, Wisnewski, also a senior, had four catches for 84 yards and Brown, a senior, gained 57 yards on six carries.

Baker, a sophomore quarterback, had 206 yards total offense for Canisius. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 134 yards and ran 15 times for 72 yards. McMillan had five receptions for 85 yards.

Senior middle linebacker Samuel Murphy led the St. Joe’s defense with six tackles. Besides his two touchdown catches, Kline had five tackles including a sack. Sophomore outside linebacker Jimmy Scott had three tackles and two sacks.

Class AA

Orchard Park 64, Niagara Wheatfield 20: Jack Sharp passed for four of his five touchdown connections in the first quarter in the Quakers’ victory. He threw twice to Charlie Bartolotti for scores and to Jonathan Lander, Peter Liberatore and Kegan Mancabelli for the others. There were two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the game, one by Matt Lysiak of NW

and the other by Dan Rush of the Quakers.

Overall, Sharp completed 8 of 12 passes for 194 with no interceptions. Mancabelli (7 for 46 yards), Tommy Sullivan (11 for 44) and Kross Rapini (6 for 38) led the Orchard Park rushing attack.

Niagara Falls 26, Hutch-Tech 7: Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith passed for two touchdowns, one an 86-yard bomb to Zion Paige in the Wolverines victory at Riverside Park. Paul Rodgers returned a pass 57 yards for a Wolverines touchdown in the second quarter.

Class A-1

Kenmore West 53, North Tonawanda 0: The Blue Devils (2-0) scored 46 points in the first half, with Zac Boyes passing for five touchdowns in the rout. A 75-yard fumble return by Kenny Mosley made it 14-0 before Boyes started the aerial show with two of the TD passes going to Jake Alvarez, who also ran for a score. Boyes completed 9 of 11 for 231 yards. Eddy Vona had five receptions for 124 yards and a TD while Alvarez’s receptions were worth 51 yards.

Williamsville North 21, Hamburg 20: Trailing by 13 points and having just lost a fumble with less than five minutes to play, it looked like a lost cause for Williamsville North.

However, the Spartans rallied for two late scores and Max Obie kicked three points-after for a 21-20 win at Hamburg on Friday and spoiling the Bulldogs’ Homecoming celebration.

Antonio Cedrone passed 70 yards to Conor Murphy to bring the Spartans within six points. Then after forcing a Hamburg punt, the Spartans drove seven plays with Cedrone scoring on a 3-yard run with 1:29 left before Obie’s winning kick. Earlier, Cedrone and Murphy hooked up on a 61-yard scoring pass and a 7-5 lead.

Hamburg lost the ball on downs in its last possession.

Class C North

JFK 40, Silver Creek/Forestville 15: Jax Lighten ran for three touchdowns, the first a 63-yard play, and passed for another in the Bears’ victory. Santino Aramini broke away for scoring runs of 50 and 48 yards in handing the Black Knights their third straight loss.

Class C South

Fredonia 20, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 14: The Hillbillies came from behind on Dom Gullo’s 6-yard run in the fourth quarter after a 58-yard run by Collin Mower had put F/CV in front. Gullo ran for 135 yards in 15 attempts and scored twice. Whitfield completed 4 of 9 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 10 times for 72 more.

Nonleague

McKinley 44, Cardinal O’Hara 0: Takeo Funderburk gained 155 yards in just four rushing attempts and scored twice for the Macks, who won their second after last week’s game against Kenmore West was called off. Eric Figeroa had a pair of touchdown runs and Henry Hunter had scoring run for McKinley. Avion Bell went 90 yards with an interception to make it 14-0 at halftime before the McKinley offense exploded for 30 second-half points.