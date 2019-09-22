High School Extra: Peron, Grubb triumph in East Aurora X-C meet

Joshua Peron of Frontier and Mallory Grubb of Amherst were the overall individual winners in Saturday’s East Aurora Invitational Cross-Country run on Saturday.

Peron, who was second in last week’s Knox Farm State Park run in East Aurora, ran the 3-mile course in

15 minutes, 12.63 seconds. He crossed less than two seconds before Jacob Hess of Lewisburg Area (Pa.), which won the overall team title with 72 points. East Aurora was second with 97 points. Peron and fourth-place finisher Brian Gleason led Frontier to third overall with 110 points.

Sophomore Kyle Urban of Alden finished third and was the first small schools finisher in 15:43.31.

Grubb, a sophomore, ran the 3 miles in 18:15.24 to win the girls race. Three East Aurora runners followed her across the line. Senior Karis Ertel was second (18:47.76). Next were Maggie McLaughlin and Geneva Green of the Blue Devils.

Freshman Megan McLaughlin of East Aurora, who was the girls winner in last week’s Knox run, did not race. She was pulled out of the race at the last minute by coach Walt McLaughlin.

“It was just a precaution because of a lower body injury,” Walt McLaughlin said.

With four finishers in the top 10, East Aurora won the overall team title with 35 points. Orchard Park (72) was next.

Ertel was the individual winner among small schools runners. Orchard Park finished first among large school teams by placing runners in fifth, seventh, eighth and 11th.

One-hundred and seventy-eight boys and 132 girls took part in the meet on a course that circumvented the East Aurora Campus.

Eden takes v-ball title

Eden came back from an opening set defeat to defeat Clarence, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the championship match of the 47th annual Sweet Home Boys’ Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. The Raiders were led by Tournament MVP Luca Schlegel and all-tournament selections Jake Basinski and Alex Overhoff.

Eden needed three sets to defeat the host Sweet Home Panthers (25-15, 23-25 and 15-6) in the semifinals while Clarence was winning in straight sets over Lancaster (25-17, 25-17).

Niagara Wheatfield, St. Mary’s of Lancaster, Hamburg and Lewiston-Porter advanced out of pool play to the quarterfinals of the 12-team tournament.

Besides the three Eden players, the all-tournament team consisted of Jackson Jerebko of Lancaster, Matt Sausen and Teddy Payne of Clarence, and Kenny Naples of Sweet Home.

Roy-Hart, GI triumph

Royalton-Hartland, led by Ozzy Moore, and Grand Island with four runners in the top five, won the team titles at the Western New York Track and Field and Cross-Country Officials’ Mike Blest Invitational run at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island.

Moore won the 3.1 boys race in 17 minutes, 36 seconds as the Rams totaled 54 points to finish in front of second-place Wilson (63). Jon Moote of Wilson finished next after Moore.

Anna Rickard of Roy-Hart won the girls’ race in 21:39, folowed by Riley Joseph, Faith Caldwell, Hayley Pizur and Alex Jensen of Grand Island. Grand Island led the girls team scoring with 23 points. Niagara Wheatfield had 54. Six schools participated in the Blest meet.

Flames conquer the road

Coach Tony Schiappa and his Williamsville East boys soccer players like to call themselves "road warriors" after they won their fourth straight away from their home pitch in East Amherst. Saturday, the Flames (8-1, 4-1 ECIC II) defeated Amherst, 2-0, with freshman Luca Buscaglia scoring both East goals. Williamsville South leads ECIC II with a 5-0 league mark. South and Williamsville East have yet to meet.