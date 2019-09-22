Deaths Death Notices
HAYDEN, Bentley Michael
HAYDEN - Bentley Michael Of West Valley, entered into rest in the arms of the Angels, September 18, 2019, beloved son of Phillip and Krystal Hayden; devoted brother of Clayton; cherished grandson of Robert Kramer and Leanne (Todd) Richards, Michael and Joyce Hayden; also survived by his great-grandma "GG" Ardyce Smith and by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a large community. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (September 28th) from 2-4 PM. For a gathering in Bentley's memory. In honor of Bentley, please wear Bentley's favorite colors, blue or orange, or one of Bentley's Battle shirts. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
