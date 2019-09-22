HAAS BRACCI, Sarah (Maracle)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 19, 2019, loving daughter of the late Evelyn Mae Maracle and the late Francis Logan; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Haas and the late Neal Bracci; sister of Terrilyn Summers and the late Francis Phillips; devoted mother of Evelyn (Robbie) Renner, Robin (Steven) Kiblin and Robert Haas; grandmother of Jillian (Darrell) Cirino, Eric Renner, Bill Renner, Christina Renner (Nick Cervellera), Jennifer Renner, Ashley Kiblin and Giavonna Haas; GiGi of Desiree and Marissa Cirino, Trystan White, Emerson and William Renner and the late Liam Cervellera; Godmother to the lae Darren Swatling, Derek Swatling and Nicole Summers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4-7 PM. Prayers to follow at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Buffalo, NY 14226.