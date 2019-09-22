GULINO, Frank C., Jr.

GULINO - Frank C., Jr. Passed away peacefully after fighting a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family and friends on September 16, 2019 at the age of 54; beloved son of Frank C. Gulino, Sr. and Annnette M. (late David W.) Kadow; dear brother of Teresa (fiance John Saraceno) Codelia; devoted uncle to Michael, Jacob and Alec; also survived by loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Frank was the Senior Medicaid Examiner for ECDSS, a member of the Thruway Fish and Hunt Club and a Commercial Artist by trade. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If so desired, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the Greco Funeral Home. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com