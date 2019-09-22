GROMLOVITS, Pat (Smith Brodziak)

GROMLOVITS - Pat (nee Smith Brodziak)

Passed away on June 14, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. She was the wife of Paul Gromlovits of Clarence, NY. Born on August 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Conley James Smith and Ida (Clause) in New Orleans, LA, Orleans Parish. She retired from the accounting office of Kaufman's Bakery in Buffalo, NY. She loved traveling around the country with her husband, Paul, as well as her sisters in Louisiana - Mary Richardson, Joyce Dolese, and the late Dorothy "Dot" Krause. She also enjoyed spending time with her brothers Conley James "CJ" (Diane) Smith Jr. and the late Ronald (Dolores) Smith. She is survived by her children, Kim (Brodziak) Schmidt, John (Lorraine) Brodziak Jr., Steven (Sandra) Brodziak, as well as Gary Brodziak; step-children Gary (Kelly) Gromlovits, David (Susan) Gromlovits, Robert (Amy) Gromlovits, and James (Kathryn) Gromlovits; grandchildren are Jared Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt, Jonathan Brodziak, Conley (Hannah) Brodziak, Sarah (Brodziak) Wisniewski, Ryan Brodziak, and Megan Brodziak; step-grandchildren Brian (Lisa) Gromlovits, Melissa Gromlovits, Jeffrey Gromlovits, Andrew (Julie) Gromlovits, Matthew (Kristen) Gromlovits, Kyle (Melanie) Gromlovits, Justin Gromlovits, Joshua Gromlovits, Jacob Gromlovits, Rachel Gromlovits, Caitlin (Kevin) (Gromlovits) Baughman; great-grandchildren Lee Oliver Brodziak, Michael Wisniewski, and David Wisniewski; step-great-grandchildren Logan, Jayden, Maverick, Briella, and Wyatt. A private Memorial Service was held for family on July 20 at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church, 4640 Webbs Chapel Church Road, Denver, NC 28037.