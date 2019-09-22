Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts the ball late in the fourth quarter to seal the team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates his game winning interception in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) gets knocked out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) to end a huge run during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) makes a catch in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the first quarter. Allen threw the ball away and was called for intentional grounding.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon leaps over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones stretches for the first down as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) leaps over Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help beat the Cincinnati Bengals 21-17.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) and teammates celebrate his touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen winds up to throw during the first quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon fumbles the ball during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The family of Ezra 'Pancho Billa' Castro watches a special tribute to him at mid field before the start of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips Bills wears a sombrero onto the field in memory of Pancho Billa before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander tips the pass of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones catches a pass for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) evades a near sack by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon rushes for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) looks for a way around Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) and cornerback Tony McRae (29) during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) stretches out a catch for extra yards as he is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) after making linebacker Nick Vigil (59) miss during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) launches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) as he's pressured in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) rushes the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the third quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bills fans celebrate during the fourth quarter at New Era Field.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball on a run in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans celebrate during the fourth quarter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) rushes for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (24) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) catches a pass for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) celebrates after pressing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) hits Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) and forced a fumble that was recovered by the Bills in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) rushes for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) rushes for a first down over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slides for a first down against Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans get fired-up in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans cheer after taking the lead late in the fourth quarter.
