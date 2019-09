A farewell tailgate party for Pancho Billa, #BillsMafia style

Hundreds came to the Hammer Lot across Abbott Road from New Era Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, to honor Ezra Castro, who through his alter ego of Pancho Billa became known within the #BillsMafia – and the entire Bills fan base – for his unwavering enthusiasm and kindness in the name of his favorite football team.