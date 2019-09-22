FIX, Aloysius R.

FIX - Aloysius R. Of Angola, NY, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Fix; loving father of James (Carrie), Michael Fix and Sandra (David) Rasmus; son of the late Robert and Marie Fix; brother of Sally (Roy) Holtz, Patricia (Kevin) Kedzierski and Anna Marie (Ken) Collignon; grandfather of Ashley, Natalie Fix, Brittany and Brandy Rasmus. Services will be held at convenience of the family. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.