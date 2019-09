FEHMER-O'DONNELL, Mil

FEHMER-O'DONNELL, Mil - Mom, I think of you every day, but especially on your birthday. You brought so much love and kindness into the world. You were always thoughtful, positive and caring. Those attributes never fade away. During your life on Earth, you touched so many, many people with your compassion, comfort and loyal friendship. For this, you will always be remembered. LOVE, ROB