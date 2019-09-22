Lockport man dies in fatal crash off South Transit Road in Pendleton

A Lockport man died in a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday off South Transit Road in Pendleton, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Steven P. Ocestolo, 62, died in the crash. Deputies responding to a call reported finding a 2016 Ford Explorer in a ditch in front of 6770 South Transit Road at about 1:25 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle sustained extensive damage, deputies reported.

The Sheriff's Office did not report any other injuries.

The 2016 Ford Explorer was travelling northbound on South Transit Road when it crossed the southbound lanes, left the roadway on the west side, then struck a ditch and culvert to a driveway, the Sheriff's Office reported.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.