Executive director for Erie County Democratic Party resigns after social media post

The executive director for the Erie County Democratic Party abruptly resigned on Monday after posting a sexually inappropriate image of herself on social media that was seen by government employees and Democratic colleagues, according to four sources, including one who saw a screenshot of the image.

Samantha Nephew, 29, stepped down from the post after the image showed up on Nephew's Snapchat on Monday.

Nephew held the post for the Democratic Committee since January. Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner said he would not comment on the reasons for her resignation, but Nephew emailed a statement to The Buffalo News saying, "I inadvertently posted a private moment which took place at my home. The photo was mistakenly posted on my personal snapchat story. This has nothing to do with my former position with the Erie County Democratic Party. The picture was taken at home, not at the workplace."

She has previously done marketing work for nonprofit organizations in Buffalo.

The post showed up on Nephew's Snapchat account around lunchtime on Monday and was apparently up for at least 45 minutes when those following her Snapchat account could have seen it, according to multiple sources. Details of the post rapidly spread among the Erie County Board of Elections staff, some of whom also work for Democratic Party headquarters.

Snapchat is a mobile-based social media application that allows users to send both videos and photos privately to specific friends or more broadly to all followers. The content is designed to disappear after all recipients have viewed the private "snap," or 24 hours after a snap "story" is published. Permanent screenshots can be taken of Snapchat posts, though the account owner is alerted to such action.

After the incident occurred, Nephew deleted some of her social media accounts, and scrubbed or changed the privacy settings on others.