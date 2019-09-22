Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 9.

ALDEN

• 125 Four Rod Road, Gerald O Kraus 2016 Family Trust Tr to Brian P. Kohl; Kelsey D. Ludtka, $325,000.

• 1112 Virginia Drive, Carl R. Flick to Angela Hake; Bryan J. Hake, $245,000.

• 1696 Willow Woods Lane, Brian P. Kohl to Sydny Emerson; David Koepcke, $191,400.

• Vl Broadway, Beth A. Downing; Craig S. Downing to C2k Properties LLC, $52,500.

• 3628 Crittenden Road, Dorothy E. Schoenbeck; Dorothy Ellen Schoenbeck to Billie Jo Frost, $25,000.

AMHERST

• 6105 Main St., Noco Express Properties LLC to Speedway LLC, $1,985,000.

• 1555 North French Road, Kycha LLC to Speedway LLC, $1,330,000.

• 100 Avalon Meadows Lane, Avalon Meadows LLC to Carubba Jcat 2019 Trust Tr, $560,000.

• 29 Pennington Court, Gilmore Family Revocable Trust 033011 Tr to Jeffrey D. Angiel; Lori Edkin Angiel, $511,000.

• 122 East Pinelake Drive, Lisa M. Regdos; Russell A. Regdos to Jinli Wang; Han Yu, $455,000.

• 84 Daigler Court, Allen W. Brown Jr.; Ayana Acosta Brown to Min-Hsuan Tu, $409,000.

• 17 Sunburst Circle, Gina Marie Roblin; Gina Marie Tiburzi to Cory Donnelly; Suzanna Donnelly, $406,000.

• 168 Crown Royal Drive, Ryan A. Brand; Samantha A. Brand to Amit Batavia; Nirali Batavia, $387,500.

• 38 Stubwoode Drive, Wei Huang; Wei Tan to Arunima Saha; Tarun K. Saha, $370,000.

• 73 Landings Drive, Richard F. Kraus Jr.; Jacqueline E. Lipford-Kraus to Danielle Cabrera, $369,900.

• 121 Chaumont Drive, Samuel L. Shapiro; Toby R. Shapiro to Sami M. Amin; Yasmin A. Amin, $360,000.

• 159 Londonderry Lane, Jay P. Flemming; Brenda M. Mills to Kevin G. Cope; Melissa A. Cope, $359,500.

• 7 Clearwater Drive, Elizabeth A. Flynn to Daniel W. Wong; Lucy Wong, $350,000.

• 40 Sturbridge Lane, Meenakshi Nagarajan to Margaret D. Sroka; Stephen W. Sroka, $340,000.

• 155 Deer Ridge Road, Krishna P. Kothamasu to Brooke Starke; David Starke; Dawn Starke, $331,500.

• 75 Hitching Post Lane, Danielle M. Komm; Jorden T. Komm to Christopher Scott Bailey; Deirdre Ann Bailey, $279,900.

• 235 Wedgewood Drive, Jeffrey Rausch to Noreen R. Flynn; William M. Flynn, $270,000.

• 542 Seabrook Drive, Mary B. Mccall; William A. Mccall Jr. to Deborah L. Farner; Kevin Farner, $260,000.

• 432 Berryman, Lynette M. Regan; Matthew G. Regan to Jacob Elliot Schreiber, $250,000.

• 239 Capen Boulevard, 1806 Como Park LLC to Richard M. Wosky, $246,000.

• 160 Eagle, Jerrine L. Neff to Timothy P. Patch; Alexandra K. Sperrazza, $245,500.

• 157 Marine Drive, Sherrie Feskun; Richard A. Hewitt to Derrick J. Ford, $238,000.

• 9 Northington Drive, Lmb Capital Inc; Redbird Properties LLC to WNY Homeworks Inc, $232,000.

• 84 Morningstar Court, Kathleen A. Hook to Robin D. Zion; Susan L. Zion, $232,000.

• 53 Breezewood Common, James Glenn; Jeffrey Glenn; Jerome Glenn; John Glenn; Joseph Glenn to Michael Tomasulo, $225,000.

• 8 Westport Court, Gloria J. Wawrzyniak; Robert L. Wawrzyniak to Robert P. Mccarthy; Roseanne M. Mccarthy, $225,000.

• 298 Hendricks Boulevard, Jeffrey R. Passafaro; Jessica W. Passafaro to Rongsheng Dong, $222,000.

• 95 Fairgreen Drive, Elizabeth K. Leopold; Lester B. Leopold to Md S. Kabir; Papu Miah, $215,000.

• 2727 Dodge Road, Gregory West; Stephanie West to Adam Yaro; Michelle Yaro, $195,000.

• 117 Hilton Boulevard, Nighat Daniel; Noel Daniel to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $190,000.

• 117 Hilton Boulevard, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Hoi Iang; Sang Luai, $190,000.

• 606 North French Rd Ste 7&8, David B. Scrivani to Eye Care Amherst; Kenmore Eye Care Inc dba, $189,900.

• 325 Bucyrus Drive, Nicholas J. Engel to Kayla Jones, $189,650.

• 2354 Kensington Ave., Alexander G. Krause; Sarah A. Omara to Eric Benson; Jessica Hosie, $188,000.

• 59 Monarch Drive, Thomas Khairallah; Tony Khairallah to Kiran Rai; Sunita Rai, $185,000.

• 304 Fruitwood, Sandra A. Jendrasiak; Jendrasiak T. J; Telesphor J. Jendrasiak Jr.; Telesphor John Jendrasiak to Lc Strategic Realty LLC, $185,000.

• 105 C Homer Lane, Cecile Calabrese; Cecile B. Calabrese to Elaine Skerrett; Stephen Yaksich, $182,500.

• 119 Cranburne Lane, Evan R. Zynda to Mohammad Lashkar, $181,000.

• 338 Cottonwood Drive, Adeline P. Vanderpool; David L. Vanderpool to Allpro Service Inc, $180,000.

• 2365 North French Road, Phyllis M. Hanlon to Christina M. Roshong, $178,500.

• 45 Imperial Drive, Rose M. Lewkowitz to Linda Lamoureux, $170,000.

• 42 Danebrock Drive, Jennifer Hill to Christian P. Baumler, $168,000.

• 270 Woodcrest Drive, Letizia E. Grotke; Maria M. Lauria; Frank Saraceno; Maria Saraceno to Marisa Beaton, $162,000.

• 1054 Charlesgate Circle, William K. Trudell; William K. Trudell Jr. to Rebecca Wells, $160,000.

• 1085 Youngs Road, Arlane J. Lynch to Marcia Carrano, $157,500.

• 4705 Harlem Road, Diane I. Mergler to Jewel Jurgens, $150,000.

• 494 Capen, Kristin Bolduc to Evan Pelino; Rebecca Pelino, $148,000.

• 419 Robin Road, Michael G. Mcguire to 419 Robin Road LLC, $140,000.

• 9 Southcreek Ct Unit D, Roy Chang to Jacquelyn Phillips, $110,000.

• 311 North Westfield Road, Meagan Rummings to Joseph J. Caggiano, $110,000.

• 2c Cambridge Sq, Bernadine Potts to Alice Ibea Malilay, $108,000.

• 40 Groton Dr Unit 4, Ashley Berry to Michael J. Hulburd, $105,000.

• 4545-102a Chestnut Ridge Road, Judy E. Raisig to Mary Anne Smith, $102,000.

• 85 Old Lyme Dr Unit 4, Young S. Min to Hanna Iwona Naim, $95,000.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Bobbie L. Manning; Michael R. Walston to Rakesh K. Verma; Renu Verma, $83,000.

• 4295 Bailey Ave., John B. Will to Betsy Davignon, $82,500.

• 215 Charter Oaks Dr #2, Alexander Kulczyk to Karen Weiher, $78,000.

• 5d Sunmist Sq, Anne E. Mcgarl to Joshua Mazurkiewicz, $75,985.

• 145 Charter Oaks Unit 1, Robert J. Blodgett to John Grassi; Marcelle Grassi, $75,000.

• 161 Hillcrest Drive, Chase Home Finance LLC Suc; JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $64,000.

ANGOLA

• 95 Miller Drive, Donald J. Decker; Janet L. Decker to Joel R. Ebling, $150,000.

• 22 Orchard Ave., Orchard Park Road Storage LLC to Emir Skalonja; Nicole M. Skalonja, $119,900.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 501 Girard Ave., Sean P. Callahan to James Kostecky; Kathleen Kostecky, $372,000.

• 1903 Blakeley Road, Dana M. Markey; Dana M. Marky; Daniel P. Marky to Leighanne N. Lippert; Michael J. Vossler, $340,000.

• 25 Roycroft Circle, Delphine M. Dietrich; John M. Dietrich to Alicia Peterson; Brian Robert Peterson, $340,000.

• 97 Church St., Eileen Mayerat; Eileen V. Mayerat to Dennis R. Hirschfelt; Nicole L. Hirschfelt, $300,000.

• 125 Brooklea Drive, Donald H. Hills; Donald Harvey Hills; Mary Jo Hills to Charles J. Specht; Shannon M. Specht, $270,000.

• 636 East Fillmore Ave., Garten LLC to Urban Falls LLC, $270,000.

• 109 Park Place, Daniel W. Gurgol; Gary E. Gurgol; Ronald T. Gurgol; Walter F. Gurgol to Christopher E. Ferreira; Cory A. Ferreira, $240,000.

• 36 Hamlin, Samantha Ernst; Tristan M. Ernst to Hillary Baritot; Jeremy Jewula, $210,000.

BOSTON

• 6457 Ludon Drive, Andrew J. Goraj to Erin Carr; Tyler Carr, $263,500.

• 9037 Pearl St., Tina M. Monaco; Vincent Monaco Jr. to Matthew Skuse; Tracy Skuse, $12,000.

BRANT

• 10284 Brant Angola Road, 10284 Brant Angola Road LLC to Nicholas Korzkowski, $175,000.

BUFFALO

• 54 Cleveland Ave., Megan Mclaughlin; Jamie N. Nadler to Frank H. Ewing, $1,400,000.

• 580 Tifft St., Krog Usc Associates-1 LLC to Ferguson Electric Construction Co Inc, $1,350,000.

• 1131 Elmwood, Elmwood Village LLC to Speedway LLC, $777,850.

• 521 Lafayette Ave., Katharine G. Rooney; Katharine Stryker; Stryker Katharine G Rooney to Kristy L. Kapturowski, $565,000.

• 110 Ashland Ave., Sarah E. Stanbury to Christopher M. Preble, $342,000.

• 175 Colvin, Matthew J. Lalonde to Andrew Lalonde, $286,000.

• 191 Virgil Ave., Mary K. Milicia to Robert M. Zielinski, $265,000.

• 435 Lakefront Boulevard, Catherine Cherry-Myers Tr.; Michael A. Myers Tr.; Rachel C. Myers Tr. to Patrick J. Cook, $260,000.

• 730 Amherst, Mary E. Yoviene to Brittany Sainz, $251,000.

• 362 Ashland Ave., Jane H. Hunt; Jane Solomon to James Cassar, $250,000.

• 299 West Tupper St., Peter Bestajovsky to Stephen Schug, $232,000.

• 121 School St., Hampton West LLC to Megan E. Bender; Kevin F. Winnert Jr., $228,000.

• 145 Huntley Road, Clarence Washington; Sheila W. Washington to Carolyn Kirkwood, $205,000.

• 238 Normal Ave., Howard W. Albert; Jeanne M. Albert to Jacob Basher; Nicholas J. Giambra, $200,000.

• 44 Magnolia, Aurelius Chaves Jr. to Jared Hojnacki, $190,000.

• 37 Carmel Road, Anthony J. Croce to James Croce; Kayla Croce, $190,000.

• 91 Potters Road, Taylor E. Teresa; Ellen T. Taylor to David Janicki, $185,000.

• 290 Choate, Lindsey A. Michalski to Laura Mcdonald, $171,000.

• 289 Abby St., Richard P. Ammerman to Gregory Garrett Jr.; Linda R. Garrett, $164,500.

• 112 Henrietta Ave., Flp Riverside; Riverside Family Limited Partnership to Maung Ne, $160,000.

• 635 St Lawrence Ave., Daniel Wendling to Jared A. Tinkham, $159,900.

• 164 Minnesota, Niagara Associates LLC to Md Shiblu Miah, $153,000.

• 201 Lisbon, Mohammed Khan; Moshfika Jahan Khan to Hoque Kazi M Nizamul; Naznin Sultana, $150,000.

• 137 Southside Parkway, Nicholas A. Selig to Nada Alnakeeb; Salam Alnakeeb, $150,000.

• 386 Abbott Road, Daniel J. Conlon; Emily K. Conlon to Hong Zheng, $149,900.

• 1222 West Ave., Mustafa Ali to Walter A. Diaz Jr., $140,000.

• 59 Military Road, Nicholas Tiede to Five Nine Military LLC, $135,000.

• 33 Philadelphia St., Keith V. Haley to Zayed M. Saeed, $135,000.

• 128 Bird Ave., Ky Pham to Matthew R. Swain; Courtney Theresa Yonce, $129,000.

• 35 Brinton, Dreams Adventures LLC to W Genesee LLC, $129,000.

• 59 Kamper Ave., Linda R. Edwards to Jesse Andrew Keith, $127,000.

• 105 Nineteenth St., Tdr Properties LLC to Ra Phe, $123,000.

• 27 Merrimac, Salim Elmedawar to Jeremy Ballaro; Nagendra Raina, $120,000.

• 242 Norwalk Ave., Lawrence V. Genova to Kevin Taylor, $120,000.

• 96 Butler Ave., Debra D. Williams; Robert Williams Jr. to Isaac Palmer, $116,500.

• 60 Edgewood Ave., Linda Kaier; Debbie Ohayon; Debby Ohayon; Debby C. Ohayon; Sam A. Ohayon; Solomon A. Ohayon; Viviane Ohayon; Viviane Ohayon-Perlinger to Megan Madonna Rechan, $100,000.

• 489 Marilla St., John Benedict; John J. Benedict to Jason Mazurkiewicz, $92,500.

• 93 West Northrup Place, West Northrup Place Properties LLC to Pjm Housing LLC, $91,500.

• 556 West Ave., Tdr Properties LLC to Mohsen Ahmed, $90,000.

• 18 Oakwood East, Albert Burruano; Edward J. Zimmerman; Edward J. Zimmerman III; Edward Joseph Zimmerman to Leeto Ahmed, $90,000.

• 28 Keppel St., Donald Haynes; Maureen A. Haynes to Sara Carrion, $90,000.

• 99 Farmer St., Thomas Lenz to Kmn Bros LLC, $90,000.

• 200 Villa Ave., Khaled Kassim Alkhalaqi to Courtney Allen, $89,900.

• 224 Heath, Jeffrey J. Terragnoli to Horseshu Homes LLC, $87,000.

• 598 East Amherst St., Julia B. Wells to WNY Reality LLC, $80,000.

• 378 Prospect, Saree Properties LLC to Cram Castle LLC, $80,000.

• 575 Plymouth Ave., Greenhouse of Buffalo Inc to Daniel Lipsitz, $80,000.

• 119 South Pierce St., Virginia R. Sikorski to Anne Marie Tanyi; Chad E. Tanyi, $77,000.

• 127 Grace, Buffalo Cozy Housing LLC to Mohammed Almadi, $76,000.

• 14 Devereaux Ave., Janet L. Korzaniewski to Horseshu Homes LLC, $75,000.

• 6 Newton, Vin7 LLC to Buffalo Grow Group Ltd, $70,000.

• 150 Ideal, Deborah A. Kozlowski; Eugene Kozlowski to Sadia Afrin; Taslima Naznin; Tahmina Yasmin, $68,000.

• 71 Kirkpatrick, Abs Enterprise LLC Series 1 Only to Eio Holdings LLC, $66,500.

• 57 Norman, Adam R. Weimer to Thomas John Volpe, $65,000.

• 83 Emslie St., New Buffalo LLC to Henri Roger Koutana; Josette Veve, $62,000.

• 83 Monticello Place, Flora Brown; Georgette Mccoullum; Louise Mccoullum to 416 Homez Inc, $60,000.

• 266 Lasalle, Shakila Jafar to Nadia Z. Chowdhury, $60,000.

• 15 Ladner, Terry L. Hausrath to John T. Hickey Sr., $58,000.

• 979 Exchange, Bernice B. Gacek; Stephen A. Gacek to Abigail Holman; Joseph Holman, $57,000.

• 337 Wyoming, Ronald S. Frida to Ehan Management Corp, $55,000.

• 18&45&47&51&57&59&61&65 Moeller&see, Leon Harris; Leon Harris Jr. to Alee Buffalo Group Ltd, $54,000.

• 259 Chandler St., Heriberto Rodriguez Rivera to De Jesus Luis A Garcia, $50,000.

• 321 Northampton St., Frank Sanders to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $48,000.

• 219 Oxford Ave., Daniel Moriyama to Severyn Development Inc, $42,500.

• 181 Goethe, Inlo Holdings LLC to Whitby LLC, $42,000.

• 5 Wood Ave., Andrew Z. Lepore to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $39,183.

• 669 Northumberland, Akm316 Properties LLC to Whitby LLC, $39,000.

• 326 Warwick Ave., Carolyn Hutchen; Duncan Kirkwood to Experty Educo&its Solutions Inc, $39,000.

• 41 Sidney St., Ywca of Western New York Inc to Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $35,000.

• 85 Sidney St., Ywca of Western New York Inc to Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $35,000.

• 308 Northumberland Ave., Ywca of Western New York Inc to Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $35,000.

• 461 East Ferry St., Ywca of Western New York Inc to Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $35,000.

• 529 Winslow Ave., Ywca of Western New York Inc to Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $35,000.

• 40 Layer, Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Abbotsinch LLC, $32,000.

• 186 Ashley, Christian Ahr; Christopher Ahr; Kenneth Germain to Omar Faruque; Wahida Jannat, $30,000.

• 20 Moeller, Katie Johnson to Letu Ahmed, $30,000.

• 81 Sanders Road, Vickyann L. Niederpruem to 147 Young St. LLC, $30,000.

• 79 Wex Ave., Afraaz Properties Inc to Farjana Sagir Supty, $30,000.

• 72 Chadduck, Jessica A. Kulpit; Dennis Oconnor to Hassan Abdul Ghafoor Ali, $29,000.

• 42 Deshler St., Athey Jackson; Doris Jackson to Jamal Ahmed, $25,000.

• 16 Shepard, Sathi Akther to Buffalo Grow Group Ltd, $25,000.

• 42 Timon St., Cho Ta Bine to Jamina Nazee; Har Sein, $24,000.

• 54 Roosevelt Ave., Monique Ellis to Sawon Zaman, $24,000.

• 149 Gilbert St., Anne Draves; Michelle M. Swiatek; Richard M. Szczygielski Jr. to D&n Rentals LLC, $22,000.

• 113 Wyoming, Ean Christian Jackson to Victor Terrell, $15,000.

• 1640 Genesee, Belaluddin Qazi to S&s Empire LLC, $7,500.

• 1650 Genesee, Belaluddin Qazi to S&s Empire LLC, $7,500.

• 805 Bailey Ave., Gary Bicz to Lidan 1 LLC, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 5114 Transit Road, Kycha LLC to Speedway LLC, $695,000.

• 12 Garnet Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia M. Dean; Victoria A. Dean, $422,533.

• 473 Walton Drive, Jerry Cusimano; Mary Illos to Charles Williams, $218,000.

• 73 Vegola Ave., Jonathan A. Bell; Jennifer L. Yager to Zamil Ahmed, $209,900.

• 1283 Borden Road, David Falletta to Cheryl A. Austin, $205,000.

• 22 Butternut Road, Angela Derush; Robert James Derush to Sean C. Norwood; Cindy A. Rivera, $190,550.

• 117 Cayuga Creek Road, Etta M. Czaja; Pam M. Hartmann to Richard S. Binko, $190,000.

• 26 Greenway Boulevard, Karolina Golodolinska; Joseph P. Ketterer to Shahnoor Rahman; Mohammed Zulfiqur, $185,000.

• 80 Elmleaf Drive, Dursuma Cizmic; Teofik Cizmic to Susan L. Tomasello, $170,000.

• 26 North Park Ave., Dominick L. Cierzo; Marie C. Picogna to Russel James Block; Jennifer Leanne Jones, $157,000.

• 16 Sandy Lane, William F. Hay Jr. to Kelly I. Havernick, $151,250.

• 51 Vegola Ave., Dawn M. Duquin to Dexter L. Shaw; Judia Y. Shaw, $148,000.

• 148 Ellen Drive, Gregory S. Pajda to Connor Buhr, $135,000.

• 61 Croy Ave., Hazel Dodson to Casey Ruth Papia; Papia Charles Russell Jr, $125,000.

• 3184 Union Road, Dmt Holdings LLC to Donald Staubitz, $122,500.

• 135 Arlington Place, Valerie L. Andrews; Valerie L. Zoblisien to Christopher P. Twaragowski, $122,000.

• 64 Helen St., Daniel D. Olszewski; Kenneth P. Olszewski; Thomas J. Olszewski to Lauren A. Huber, $100,000.

• 155 Gruner Road, Marcus G. Karlnoski to Richs Auto&truck Repair LLC, $96,000.

• 339 Danbury Drive, Anita M. Jenison to Talcion Properties LLC, $95,111.

• 100 Tudor Road, Peter Juliano; Michael Livingston to Jamh WNY LLC; WNY Reality LLC, $94,000.

• 2451 William St., Mary Pilat; Thomas R. Pilat to David Binko, $90,000.

• 57 Alpine Place, Kats Development LLC; Katz Development LLC; Lmb Capital Inc to Farzana Parven, $90,000.

• 291 Fonda Drive, George M. Strodel to High Courts Development Corporation, $80,000.

• 157 Briarcliff Road, Mtglq Investors Lp to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $66,000.

• 56 Suffield Ave., WNY Homeworks Inc to Plantation Homes LLC, $40,000.

• 1-3 Windcrest Drive, Paula Ann Montoro to Aaron Scott Timberlake; Lori Ann Timberlake, $40,000.

• 11 Ivanhoe Road, James Roberts to Lidan 1 LLC, $35,000.

• 207 Seton Road, George N. Aronis; Peter N. Aronis to Ibrahim M. Alharaz, $18,500.

• 90 Preston Road, Margaret N. Acosta to Khursheda Islam; Jakia Sultana, $15,000.

CLARENCE

• 7621 Transit Road, Hanania Family Partnership to Lakewood Management Services LLC, $950,000.

• 4985 Spaulding Drive, Barbara F. Chatwin to Nathaniel&kristen Ivanick Trust 021511 Tr, $530,000.

• 8412 Old Trafford Court, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Judith A. Rizzo; Ronald F. Rizzo Sr., $495,500.

• 6270 Herr Road, Christopher N. Alderson to Bradley L. Sendlak; Elizabeth M. Sendlak, $450,000.

• 4601 Gentwood Drive, Gentwood Development LLC to Annette M. Gall; Thomas D. Gall, $394,450.

• 5005 Thompson Road, Ronald F. Ahrens; Laurie A. Schlanze to Jeffrey C. Domm; Kristen Dana Domm, $338,000.

• 8040 County Road, Jerome Metz; Marianne B. Metz to Paul Garvey, $244,900.

• 4400 Arondale Drive, Richard J. Bolt; Roberta J. Bolt to Barbara Scofield; Charles Scofield, $239,000.

• 5350 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $105,000.

• 5350 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Justin D. Ginter; Alexsandria Gullo-Ginter, $105,000.

• 4540 Shisler Road, Audrey M. Beale; Robert P. Johnson to Cheryl Klyczek; James Klyczek, $80,500.

• 8805 Sesh Road, Brian T. Hall; Thomas E. Hall to Scot J. Sidell, $75,000.

• 7065 Goodrich Road, Gbck LLC to David Starke; Dawn Starke, $70,000.

COLLINS

• 13986 North Division St., Mark D. Bell to Ashley Lynn Torres; Vicente Torres, $177,000.

• 3812 Route 39, Francis H. Ross Sr. to Gbtb Properties LLC, $60,000.

CONCORD

• 98 Meadow Trail, Joseph E. Schulz to Karen K. Weiss-Smith, $159,700.

EDEN

• 2484 Hemlock Road, Charles W. Mohr to Daisy S. Pilarski; Shawn Pilarski, $240,000.

ELMA

• 100 Buffalo Creek Road, Frances Ricotta; John J. Ricotta to Katheryn Lewis; Thomas Lewis, $850,000.

• 221 Crag Burn Drive, Jean Marie Daley to James Olchawski; Rosemary Olchawski, $825,000.

• 1090 North Davis Road, Daniel Roshia to Iovannone Donna F Koestler; Jeffry C. Iovannone, $375,000.

• 2960 Bowen Road, Andrea Elizabeth Laidman; Andrea Osuilleabhain; Eoin Benedict Osuilleabhain to Alison A. Turoldo; Mark D. Turoldo, $362,500.

• 50 May Road, Katheryn A. Lewis; Thomas D. Lewis to Erika Jurek; Joseph Young, $350,000.

• Vacant land Clinton St., David M. Dubois to Adam Cichocki; Kelly Cichocki, $56,000.

EVANS

• 698 Windover Lane, Frank Pero; Lisa Pero to Joseph Goodly; Rachelle Nurse, $650,000.

• 232 Kennedy Ave., Briana Caruso; Briana Ramirez to Christine Sharon Matteson; Mccloskey Patrick Sean Jr, $135,000.

• 802 Lake St., Hammer A. Patricia to Bryan L. Ingleman, $112,000.

• 8550 Erie Road, Jd&k Albany LLC to 8550 Erie Road LLC, $35,200.

• Vacant land South Lane, Jody Schmidle; Thomas Schmidle to Peter Michael Metz, $31,000.

• Pontiac Road, Mary C. Pratt to Joseph R. Chimera, $30,000.

• 8611 Brennen St., Donald R. Madison to Harold L. Eschberger Jr.; Jessica R. Eschberger, $22,000.

GOWANDA

• 58 Mechanic St., Robert G. Hunter; Robert Hunter; William D. Maldovan to HSBC Bank USA NA, $143,457.

• 367 Buffalo St., Joann E. Monat; Wayne C. Monat to Benjamin Friedman, $119,100.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1898 Whitehaven Road, Pilgrim Associates LLC to Speedway LLC, $752,688.

• 78 Bonnywoods Crossing, Jamie L. Fiegel; Adam D. Fowler to Cheri Nash; Mark A. Nash, $495,000.

• 3757 West River Road, William J. Gibbons; Sylvia K. Kaptein to Ashley W. Cuthbertson; Marc T. Cuthbertson, $359,365.

• 1573 West River Road, Donald W. Mcleod; Lisa J. Mcleod to David L. Lundy; Mari Mcneil, $341,000.

• 333 White Oak Lane, David O. Engin; Mutahare S. Engin to Susan D. Wright; Timothy D. Wright, $275,000.

• 41 Melrose Road, Remon Assaad to Jessica L. Ciotuszynski; Michael A. Ciotuszynski, $239,000.

• 292 Tracey Lane, Natalie A. Holland; Gary G. Young to Joseph N. Edwards, $178,700.

• 373 Laurie Lane, Paul M. Parwulski to Dawn M. Fennell; Michael J. Fennell; Shannon F. Fistola, $168,000.

• 1831 Whitehaven Road, Whitehaven Tennis Joint Venture to Pinnacle Island LLC, $95,000.

• 3432 Sandy Beach Road, Joyce A. Good; William Henry Good to Dre Interests LLC, $84,000.

• 16 Carol Lane, Gary E. Mcdannell to Peter Johnston, $75,000.

• 1970 Bush Road, Renee T. Baughman; Diana S. Staub to Jeffrey Butcher; Tracy Butcher, $65,000.

• 25 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Brenda M. Rathke; Kevin R. Rathke, $45,000.

HAMBURG

• 6145 Mckinley Pkwy Unit #37, Steven B. Valine; Tamara S. Valine to George C. Calabrese; Mary Ellen Calabrese, $395,100.

• 2283 Agassiz Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brent W. Peszko; Stefanie M. Shinners, $313,458.

• 5665 Usouthwestern Boulevard, Villas At Brierwood LLC to Colarossi Revocable Trust 010997, $308,190.

• 6394 White Oak Way, Cameron A. Lane; Cheryl L. Lane to Mark D. Jarmuz; Tammy C. Jarmuz, $305,500.

• 5565 Country Club Lane, Mark J. Mcvay; Susan M. Mcvay to Nolan Whipple; Rebecca Whipple, $300,000.

• 3633 Commerce Place, Wsej LLC to 3633 Commerce Parkway LLC, $300,000.

• 5665 Southwestern Blvd #36a, Kathleen L. Agers to Daryle Ann Mayer; David P. Miller, $275,000.

• 4243 Arthur Court, Kimberly Pumm to Peter S. Mcquiller, $260,000.

• 3025 Walbridge Drive, Lawrence J. Perkins; Rita M. Suhr-Perkins to Sams Margaret E Flynn, $255,000.

• 19 Division, Jean Finnegan; John Finnegan to Christopher Andrle, $250,000.

• 31 Allie Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Mcevoy John Charles Jr; Mary Louise Mcevoy, $238,980.

• 208 Maple Ave., Chelsey E. Rhodes; Zachary D. Rhodes to Sara Ceraso; Ryan A. Kantorski, $195,000.

• 4620 Tomaka Drive, Christopher P. Anderson; Karen P. Anderson to Leonard L. Saccomanno, $182,501.

• 2214 Harbor Run Lane, Gerald S. Bartone; Jerry S. Bartone to Jason E. Raab, $182,500.

• 5018 Clarice, James J. Heimbueger; Philip P. Heimbueger; Robert F. Heimbueger Jr. to Patrick H. Mcnerney; Samantha J. Mcnerney, $170,000.

• 98 Forestal Drive, Susan M. Wanat to Jason P. Kiera; Mandy L. Kiera, $158,000.

• 5878 Dover Road, Audrey A. Bugenhagen to Matthew J. Jurek, $149,000.

• 4331 Berkley Pl Unit14075, Robert Johnson; Mark Pavlik; Mark W. Pavlik to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $133,597.

• 4293 Linwood Ave., Irene V. Jurkiewicz to Chelsea Stanchak; Thomas Stanchak, $130,000.

• 4103 Jarvis, Carol Durham; Edward Durham to Adam G. Nuzzi, $91,000.

• 3114 Pleasant Ave., Kieran P. Gibbons; Margaret M. Gibbons; Elizabeth A. Nagel; Jeffrey J. Nagel to Bobbi A. Rhoda; Sean I. Rhoda, $58,000.

• Vacant land Windsor Terrace, Mary Ann Janczak; Theresa A. Lauria; Roxanne Romero to Joseph K. Forti; Susan K. Forti, $7,500.

HOLLAND

• 7113 Olean Road, Peter Joyce to William C. Ebling, $89,570.

LACKAWANNA

• 90 Eagan Drive, Anthony Butera; Mary P. Butera to James A. Maguire Jr., $220,000.

• 71 Colton Ave., John Branchini to Derrick Thomas Benz, $83,750.

• 39 Currant Ave., Frank J. Buffomante; David P. Montemarino; David Montemarino to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, $79,765.

• 90 Spruce St., Laurie J. Meacham to Frank R. Stacey, $67,000.

• 17 Warsaw St., James R. Szczesny to Sierra Holdings LLC, $40,000.

LANCASTER

• 4221 Walden Ave., Kycha LLC to Speedway LLC, $1,590,909.

• 524 Hall Road, Charlene Kucala; John J. Kucala; John J. Kucala Jr.; Rose Ann Kucala to Mary Szatkowski; Robert Szatkowski, $325,000.

• 5113 William, Kimberly Passucci; Mark Passucci to Michelle Ley, $265,000.

• 152 Maple Drive, Kevin P. Roberson; Nicole D. Roberson to Sarah Delisle; Adam Parker, $240,000.

• 5245 William St., Robert J. Simbida; Susan J. Simbida to Karen L. Harp, $195,000.

• 67 Hanover St., Thomas B. Eggert to Lawrence Perkins; Rita Perkins, $170,000.

• 58 Cotton St., Lois J. Fusani; Richard L. Fusani to Arlie J. Schwan; Judith A. Schwan, $139,900.

• 27 Saint John St., Matthew Calo; Yurie Nakayama to Collin P. Avery; Hannah R. Avery, $131,000.

• 81 Parkview Court, Monica Palka to Courtney A. Jurek, $106,000.

• 40 East Home Road, James M. Gaskin; James P. Gaskin; Mary E. Gaskin to Ae Buffalo Properties LLC, $100,000.

MARILLA

• Vacant land Bullis Road, Deborah A. Decker; Lawrence S. Decker to Michael E. Moran, $132,500.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10500 Railroad Ave., David Davies; Mary Davies to Dawn M. Dechamps, $82,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 190 Norwood Lane, Bryan M. Miller; Liliana Miller to Cartus Financial Corporation, $540,000.

• 190 Norwood Lane, Cartus Financial Corporation to Amanda Kosior, $540,000.

• 7274 Jewett-holmwood, Benjamin J. Badagliacca; Jennifer Badagliacca to Richard T. Linn, $410,000.

• 4 Fawn Terrace, Edward G. Mcgrath; Mary D. Mcgrath to Tara Weyer; Tobias Weyer, $385,000.

• 134 Tanglewood Dr W, Suzanne Franjoine; Suzanne Jacobi to Rachael Blair, $380,500.

• 128 Burbak Drive, Marsha A. Quinn; William J. Quinn to Melissa Mallak; Robert Mallak, $336,900.

• 6273-6275 New Taylor Road, Gabriella M. Orlowski; Joseph D. Orlowski to Michael Smith, $331,000.

• 160 Highland Ave., Mary A. Herrmann; Ronald T. Herrmann to Joseph G. Hidy, $270,000.

• 3258 Baker Road, Ashley N. Nans; Edward J. Nans to Yonathan Ayalew, $265,000.

• 7 Royalcrest Road, Teresa R. Gavin to Jason Scott Becker, $116,600.

• 95-4 Carrage Drive, Emily Bush; Emily M. Frank to William Unger, $87,500.

SARDINIA

• 10869 Allen Road, Ashley Friedman; Luke Friedman to Matthew Motak, $188,150.

SPRINGVILLE

• 412 East Main St., Joy E. Rolf; Richard R. Rolf to Edward J. Kruger; Nancy J. Kruger, $135,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 374 Broad St., Jamie D. Schmitt to Janeen M. Amantia; Michael Capan, $159,900.

• 151 Dekalb, Bradley Fleming; Elizabeth L. Vogt to Donald A. Lauzon Jr., $130,000.

• 261 Broad St., Arnold L. Lorich Jr.; Charles P. Lorich; Dennis B. Lorich; Nancy J. Lorich; Eileen R. Simpson to Alexandra B. Goede; James Goede, $125,010.

• 25 Ilion St., Diane L. Rocco to Andrea L. Pantel, $125,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2600 Elmwood Ave., Russo Estates LLC; Waterman Estates LLC to Krytus Inc, $750,000.

• 2596 Sheridan Drive, Pilgrim Associates LLC to Speedway LLC, $741,892.

• 239 Willowgrove S, Elizabeth A. Ingold; Nicholas A. Ingold to Jill J. Shovlin; Michael D. Shovlin, $269,900.

• 136 Orchard Drive, Donna L. Bichler; Gary R. Bichler to Janine E. Holden; William T. Holden, $265,000.

• 379 Oakvale Boulevard, Jonathan F. Szematowicz; Patricia L. Szematowicz to Michael J. Maggioli, $235,000.

• 332 Blackstone, Nicholas B. Farrell Jr.; Shelli P. Farrell to Elizabeth Nolan; Nathaniel Torre, $220,000.

• 289 Fayette, Susan W. Baker; Lorraine E. Seewagen; Betty J. Walsh; Edward F. Walsh; Edward J. Walsh; Elizabeth J. Walsh; John J. Walsh; John J. Walsh Jr.; John J. Walsh Sr.; Lawrence E. Walsh to Agnes M. Fassel; Betty J. Walsh; Elizabeth J. Walsh; John J. Walsh; John J. Walsh Sr., $200,800.

• 211 Zimmerman Boulevard, Michael Metzger to Elizabeth Michaels, $200,000.

• 136 Mang Ave., Alexander V. Boiwka to David M. Swiatek, $190,000.

• 267 School St., Joanne Ciliberto to Virginia Vogt, $190,000.

• 319 Green Acres Road, Joseph L. Tripi to John J. Bass; Sierra M. Vielhauer, $186,000.

• 23 Leawood Drive, Mark C. Fogal to Christine Finnegan; Joshua S. Wallace, $185,000.

• 455 Traverse Boulevard, Arnold L. Obstein to Matthew J. Lalonde, $185,000.

• 86 Enola Ave., Gary M. Bisone; Mary Lynne Bisone to Geni J. Miller, $182,000.

• 397 Knowlton Ave., Elspeth Donaldson to Kim Holzerland, $180,777.

• 181 Rochelle Park, Alexander N. Doll to Kerri Ann Dekdebrun, $178,000.

• 267 Northwood Drive, Meredith Canty to Candyce E. Odamtten; Randolph O. Odamtten, $170,000.

• 46 Dexter Terrace, Joan M. Quinn to Eric Knox, $160,000.

• 87 Mcconkey Drive, Caroline P. Bergman; Norman E. Bergman; Bergman Norman Einar D to Jennifer M. Greishaw; Heriberto Quiles, $160,000.

• 64 Marjorie Road, Anthony M. Koons Jr. to Eugene W. Slisz Jr., $155,000.

• 145 Jamaica Road, Maureen Lauda; Bruce Robertson; Craig Robertson to Elizabeth A. Malayny; Jessica Ann Steinbarth, $154,900.

• 118 Mang Ave., Michael D. Shovlin to Jalia Waller-Tearney, $154,900.

• 479 Woodland Drive, Doris Kerns Eddins; Barbara Tighe to Bridget K. Crowe, $151,000.

• 70 Dexter Terrace, Kenneth P. Huber to Scott T. Boyer, $149,000.

• 165 Kingsbury Lane, Sara L. Battaglia; Michael Seth Hrywnak to Leanna M. Kozlowski, $147,000.

• 41 Green Acres Road, Ryan Harvey; Kathleen J. Sanna to Brendan T. Quinn, $147,000.

• 756 Starin Ave., Robert T. Stoll to Robert H. Barnes; Tierra Bush, $145,000.

• 76 Dexter, Marion D. Oswald; Mark Oswald to Alena Zharykava; Yauheni Zhyadla, $144,000.

• 54 Henderson Ave., Charitie Johnson; Katelynn Johnson to Christie L. Baynes, $133,000.

• 201 Dalton Drive, Andrew Ziccarelli to Brittaney Newman; Steven M. Newman, $132,500.

• 1178 Woodstock Ave., Marcella A. Doll; Marcella Anna Doll to Red Bison Homes LLC, $130,000.

• 328 Shepard Ave., David Battaglia to Connor J. Kane, $127,500.

• 191 Palmer Ave., Carol G. Jones to Maria Morabito, $75,000.

• 69 Oakridge Ave., Adam C. Duffett to Abby E. Duffett, $20,000.

WEST SENECA

• 24 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Christopher M. Mazurkiewicz; Karen A. Mazurkiewicz, $329,000.

• 535 Seneca Crk Road, Brian D. Buckley; Theresa M. Buckley to Gerald O Kraus Family Trust, $229,900.

• 39 Glenfield Drive, Brian Loucks to Francis Pecoraro; Kathlyn Pecoraro, $205,000.

• 442 Mill Road, Joy B. Florczak; James D. Handyside; Kenneth J. Handyside to James D. Frelock; Melissa M. Frelock, $197,400.

• 720 Reserve Road, Angela Hake; Bryan J. Hake to Kellie N. Fox; Michael E. Wischerath, $187,900.

• 117 Electric Ave., Nicole F. Horras to Darrell J. Thompson; Velma Thompson, $169,000.

• 81 Holland Ave., Daisy S. Przybyl to Anthony Siracuse, $169,000.

• 210 Seneca Creek Road, Linda A. Lazarony; Susan C. Scrocchi to Kelly J. Smith, $159,900.

• 522 Lein Road, John J. Herrmann to David W. Schaper, $145,000.

• 3968 Seneca St., 3968 Seneca St. LLC to Christopher J. Nowinski, $116,600.

• 65 Sibley Drive, Daniel J. Chiacchia; Clara Cieslewicz to Renovations Css, $107,300.

• 151 Edson St., Jack R. Smith to William Blette; Ryan Lesandro, $99,900.

• 1172-11 Indian Church Road, Mary Ann Plewinski Irrevocable Trust 061510 Tr to Christine M. Luebcke, $77,900.

• 161 Edson St., Anthony V. Lazzara to Jacob Lipowski, $75,000.

• 64 Kelsey Drive, Wendy S. Aiken; Rebecca J. Talmud to HSBC Bank USA NA, $72,359.