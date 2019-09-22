EPPS, Warren Darrick

EPPS - Warren Darrick Born in Lackawanna, NY on June 24, 1951 to the late Lorenza and Wilfred Epps. His family relocated to Buffalo, NY (Viola Park) in 1958. Warren departed this life after a brief illness on September 3, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. He is survived by his children Christopher (Monique) Price, of Matthews, NC, Remy and Avery Epps, of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Karen Foote, of Buffalo, NY, Cynthia Paisley, of Cheektowaga, NY; Aunt Mildred (Art) Lowe, of Toronto, Ontario, CA; nieces Michelle Epps and Nicole Magby, of Cheektowaga, NY; nephews, Kelly Foote, of Cheektowaga, NY, Darren Foote, of Buffalo, NY, David (Brittany) Magby, of Cheektowaga, NY; dear friend Jackie Stepney, of Buffalo, NY; and a host of cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends. Warren was predeceased by parents, Lorenza and Wilfred Epps, and daughter, MacKenzie Epps. Final arrangements for Warren were entrusted to Triad Cremation Services in Greensboro, NC.