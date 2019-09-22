EMANUEL, Rosie (Hailey)

September 17, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Emanuel; loving mother of Calvis (Michelle), Luvenia and Vera M. Emanuel; cherished grandmother of six, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 10-11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee Street, Buffalo, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com