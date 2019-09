ELLIOT, Ruth Jewel (Vought)

ELLIOT - Ruth Jewel (nee Vought)

Age 92, died peacefully on September 16, 2019. Beloved mother to Pamela Elliot and Kimberly (James) Javor and dear grandmother to Emily Bartha, Katie (Kyle) Benzing (nee Bartha), Jon Javor and Lizzy Javor.