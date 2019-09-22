EHRMANN, Patricia E. (Hermann)

Of Tonawanda TWP, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to Robert K. Ehrmann; dear mother of Susan (Douglas) Petko, Robert (Cheryl) Ehrmann and Karen (Paul) Catalano; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph S. Hermann; sister of Gary (Judith) Hermann and the late Robert (late Joan) Hermann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christan Burial from St. Amelia's RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. (at Cornwall Ave.), Tonawanda, Monday at 11:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 315 Alberta Dr., Suite 102, Amherst 14226 are preferred. Online condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com