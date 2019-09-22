East Aurora man charged with DWI, open container in Cattaraugus County

An East Aurora man found with multiple open containers of alcohol at a traffic stop in Cattaraugus County was found to be intoxicated at twice the legal limit, according to State Police.

Trevor L. Belz, 23, was stopped on Savage Road in the Town of Yorkshire Saturday. Troopers said they found several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and at the scene gave Belz field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Troopers then arrested Belz and transported him to the State Police barracks in Machias, where his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17%, according to a State Police report. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.