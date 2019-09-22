DRECHSLER, Jutta G. (Kleinberg)

Beloved wife of the late Gunter Modlich and the late Kurt Drechsler; loving mother of Frank (Karen), Karen (Ronald), and Gisela; dear grandmother of Eric, Michael, Jennifer, Jason, Stephanie, and Julie; great-grandmother of Ivy and Ruby; sister of Carola (Hans), Rita, and the late Horst; sister-in-law of Marlen; aunt of Uta, Ralf, Volker, and Martin. Jutta was a longtime member of many German organizations and choruses. Jutta was also an avid traveler and a member of local travel clubs. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 AM at Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Visitation from 10-11 AM at the church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com