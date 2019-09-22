DiPIRRO, Kenneth Victor

DiPIRRO - Kenneth Victor Age 73, of Henderson, NV. Passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Kenneth was born July 22, 1945 in Buffalo, NY. He was the son of the late Dominic and Harriet DiPirro and brother to the late Donald (Joan) DiPirro. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn (Black) DiPirro; devoted father of Kenneth A. (Lisa) DiPirro and Stacey (Daniel) Long; beloved grandpa to Gianna and Dominic Long; and a brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Kenneth will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 12:00 Noon -3:00 PM at Rizotto's Restaurant, 930 Maple Rd. Amherst., NY. If you plan to attend, please contact the family by text at 716-867-4938 or e-mail ndipirro80@gmail.com. A previous Memorial was held in Kenneth's honor on June 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at Palm Mortuary. Fond memories and expressions can be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the DiPirro family.