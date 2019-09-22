DIMMOCK, James M., Sr.

DIMMOCK - James M., Sr. Of Lockport, NY, September 17, 2019. Loving companion of Evelyn Peacock; dear father of Melodye D. (Kenneth) Settles, Kathryn L. (Mitch) Christopher, James M. (Susanne) Dimmock, Jr., and William G. (Kristen) Dimmock; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother of George (Sandy) Dimmock, Robert (Linda), Richard (Charlene), Mary, Jane, and the late John (Norma) and Charles (Janet) Lewis; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced on our website. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Dimmock was an avid member and official of UAW 686. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com