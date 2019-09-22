Share this article

Devin Singletary, Tyler Kroft headline Bills' list of inactives vs. Bengals

Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary is out Sunday because of a hamstring injury. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)
Running back Devin Singletary will miss the first game of his NFL career Sunday.

Singletary, the Buffalo Bills' promising rookie, will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2. Singletary was ruled out Friday by coach Sean McDermott.

Tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) is also out after suffering an injury during the practice week. Prior to that, Kroft appeared ready to rejoin the lineup after missing the first two games of the season as he recovered from a broken foot. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson is also out for a second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

The Bills' healthy inactives are offensive tackle Conor McDermott, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jaquan Johnson.

