DeLAMATER-FRANK, Evelyn Mary

DeLAMATER- FRANK - Evelyn M. Age 92, of Orchard Park, NY. Wife of the late James Edwin DeLamater; passed away on September 15, 2019. She is survived by her three children; Debra DeLamater, David DeLamater and Margaret Blenski; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial for family only will be held in Hamburg, NY.