DEL MONTE, Beatrice (Kulaszewski)

September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Del Monte; dear mother of Judith Casciano, Joseph (Marie), Nicholas (late Kathleen), Patrick (Barbara), Noreen (late Benjamin) Freedman and Anthony (Laura) Del Monte; also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ruth (late Norbert) Kozlowski, Florence (late Robert) Fry and David (late Christine) Swierczynski. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., for a Celebration of Life Tuesday, September 24, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St., Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St. Buffalo, NY 14206 Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.