DE MARCO, Angeline M. (Mariano)

DeMARCO - Angeline M. (nee Mariano)

September 21, 2019 of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Isadore; dearest mother of Isadore (Mary), Theresa (late Ronald) Epstein, Mary (Leo) Koester, Linda (Krste) Rapovski, Diane (Rocco) Pasquariello, Dolores (James) Sileo, Joseph (Nadine), Daniel, Nancy Ferrucci, Laurie (John) Billittier and Angela (Patrick) Larivey; survived by 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of Connie (late Thomas) Carrow and the late Anthony (late Eleanor) Mariano, Palma (late Ralph) DeMarco, Joseph (late Jeanette) Mariano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Monday and Tuesday from 1-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM (please assemble in church). Mrs. DeMarco was a member of OLSH Sr Citizens and Altar and Rosary Society.