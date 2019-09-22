DALY, Beverly J. (Schreiner)

Age 79, died September 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 55 years to Craig Daly; mother of Dyanne (Christopher) Ingram, Heather (Ed Cymbalak) Gold and Caren (Stephen) Kazmarek; grandmother of Alexxis (Alan Smith) Butera, Charles, Caitlyn and Ayden Ingram, Hannah and Patrick Gold and Ashlynn Kazmarek; and sister of Coyla Schreiner. Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a member of Salem UCC Church for many years. She worked in accounts receivable, was a home health aide and also worked in the before/after school program. She also volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher and a crib room worker at Salem Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrating her life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 AM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St. in Tonawanda. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church School or to Vacation Bible School at Salem UCC Church. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com