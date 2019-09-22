Council members seek 40 mph on Scajaquada, design competition

Two Common Council members are asking the state to sponsor a nationwide design competition on the future of the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways, and in the interim, raise the Scajaquada speed to an “appropriate” limit.

In a resolution sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, North District Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. and Delaware District Council Member Joel P. Feroleto respectively, request a contest similar to that just concluded on the future of the Skyway. They say the roadways should be compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods and Delaware Park.

“The recent Skyway Corridor Competition resulted in many creative and unique ideas,” Feroleto said. “We would like to see a similar competition for the Scajaquada Expressway.”

Both Council members said the current 30 mph limit, ordered by Cuomo in 2015 after a 3-year-old child was killed by a motorist veering off the road, should be raised. They suggested a 40 mph limit.

“I believe we can all agree that 30 mph is too slow and 50 mph is too fast,” Golombek said. “Perhaps the solution is a compromise of 40 mph while a permanent solution is reached.”

The pair join Mayor Byron W. Brown in seeking a higher speed limit. Earlier this month the mayor said he favors restoring the limit to 50 mph between the Kensington and Parkside, and also roughly between Elmwood Avenue and the Niagara Thruway.