Coalition calling for state parkland expansion on Outer Harbor

A grassroots community coalition is calling for the expansion of state parklands to encompass most of Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

Our Outer Harbor Coalition, representing over a dozen organizations, scheduled a press conference for Monday morning to release its report detailing the coalition's reasons for supporting parkland expansion. The report is titled "Buffalo's Outer Harbor: The right place for a world-class park."

The report was written by the Partnership for the Public Good and approved by the full coalition, whose members also include the Sierra Club, League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara and Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo.

"Buffalo's Outer Harbor is a stunning natural area in a remarkable location," the coalition said in a press release.