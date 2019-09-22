CHLUDZINSKI, Christina C. "Chris" (Groncke)

September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of George; devoted mother of the late Gregory; dearest daughter of the late Johanna and Alfred Groncke; dearest niece of Genevieve Greaves and special cousin of Marilyn (Bill) Boccioletti and Genevieve (Bob) Jagodzinski; best friend of Dolores Gajewski; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca Street, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. at 11 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com