CERENO, Dorothy (Panfil)

CERENO - Dorothy (nee Panfil)

Of Wheatfield, entered into rest on September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert H. Cereno and the late Peter D. Maduri Sr.; devoted mother of Peter D. (Nancy) Maduri Jr. and the late David J. Maduri; cherished grandmother of Peter, Gina, Lori and step-grandmother of Jason; dear sister of the late Joseph (Frances) and the late Hank (Laura); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com