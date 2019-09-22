CARSON, Dennis J.

CARSON - Dennis J. September 19, 2019 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY; former husband of Barbara Carson Vogel; husband of the late Susan (nee Pohl); dear father of Melissa Carson and Chad Carson; brother of Candy (Paul) Schwab and Tim (Lorraine) Carson; grandfather of Brittany, Ciera, Amiah and Dalvan; great-grandfather of Jaymere, True, Alaiya and Dennisen Jae; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends from 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday, September 28th at the Herbert Hoover Middle School Auditorium, 249 Thorncliff Road, Town of Tonawanda, NY 14223 where a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM. The family would like to thank all who donated and said prayers to bring Dennis back home. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.