In Buffalo, national Democratic chair tests his pitch to union voters

There may have been no better focus group for Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez a few days ago than the striking United Auto Workers picketing the General Motors engine plant in Tonawanda.

Perez seemed to be testing a slew of phrases and ideas for 2020 with those he views as natural Democrats, especially after The Washington Post reported in 2016 that Donald Trump’s Republican presidential campaign fared the best with union households since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“Health care” he repeated over and over again, dwelling on the “pre-existing conditions” he said Trump and his Republicans want to eliminate from Obamacare.

And the idea of “income inequality” constantly peppered his talk to dozens of striking men and women who cheered and hooted at all of Perez’s ideas (though some outside the internal combustion engine plant remain less than thrilled over several Democrats’ embrace of electric cars and the Green New Deal).

“Income inequality is the defining issue of our moment, and we have an administration that wants the rich to get richer and everybody else to suffer,” he told striking workers. “That’s not what the Democratic Party is, and I’m here to say we as Democrats have your back.”

In this pre-primary phase of the 2020 presidential election, the Buffalo native and former labor secretary under Barack Obama is serving as the national face of the Democratic Party. In places like the GM picket line in Tonawanda, Perez appears as an early stand-in for the party’s eventual nominee, who he said will emerge next spring as “incredibly battle-tested.”

For now, he is the Democrat making the case with blistering attacks on the president. He accuses Trump of winning the White House through “empty promises and lies,” appealing especially to auto industry workers whom he said Trump tricked into believing more American jobs would result. He seems to embrace the party job he won in 2017, joining the UAW picket line in a visible demonstration of exactly where his Democratic Party stands.

“Look at the two Supreme Court justices he appointed – anti-union justices who have made it much more difficult for the public sector to organize into unions,” he said. “That hasn’t stopped the public sector from actually expanding their numbers because we’re not going to let this presidency and this court deter us from organizing.”

Now Perez is looking ahead while traveling the country to make the Democratic case. He says the more than 20 candidates vying for the nomination will result in a “unity of values,” and that they disagree only on how they will arrive at ideas like expanding health care coverage.

“Everybody should have access to quality health care,” he said in an interview with The Buffalo News, “just like Democrats have said since LBJ in the '60s.”

The chairman tunes out worries about presidential candidates running on mantras of “health care for all,” or those looking to eliminate private health insurance, or the other progressive ideas that critics worry will drive workers like those on the GM picket line back into Trump’s column.

“If those are such radical positions why did we do so well in 2018?” he asked, referring to the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives and other gains.

Indeed, he takes issue with state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who insists that the GOP will reverse its congressional losses in New York’s competitive seats with Trump leading the ticket. That’s because he believes Democrats emphasize issues resonating with voters.

“Whether it’s Staten Island or Central New York or Western New York, you’ve got to explain why you would do away with health care for people who are diabetic or why you’re against background checks to purchase guns,” he said. “Those are absolutely the extreme positions the Republican Party has taken.”

Perez says the Republican Party has changed, that its leaders have conformed to Trump’s brand in ways deemed impossible just a few years ago. The recent deaths of former President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain, he says, signaled the end “of the Republican Party as we know it.”

“Look at Lindsey Graham,” he said, referring to the South Carolina senator and former Trump critic who is now a major cheerleader for the president. “His spine just deteriorated after the death of John McCain. It’s absolutely shameful.”

The chairman is pleased with the process his Democratic National Committee has established for the presidential debates, which just completed its third round in Houston. A field of as many as 24 prompted an ”open and transparent” process, he said, providing a fair pathway to all.

The rules required 65,000 donors and a 1% showing in four polls in the first two debates, and 130,000 donors and 4% in the polls for the third and fourth. Though some critics say the participation of so many individual donors may drive the party too far leftward, the chairman remains pleased with the process.

“We want to make sure the grassroots has a way to engage,” he said. “We don’t want the Democratic Party to be the party of only elites.

“For those who have met the grassroots and fundraising threshold,” he added, “the only conclusion you can draw is that we have a ton of candidates with grassroots support.”

Perez sidestepped questions about whether national Democrats will commit to 27th Congressional District candidate Nate McMurray’s return bid this year for the seat held by Republican Chris Collins – who's under indictment on federal insider trading charges. He did not directly address whether the party will financially support McMurray this year, after Collins barely defeated the Grand Island supervisor by about 1,000 votes in 2018.

“We were there for him ... and I’m sure we will be there again,” he said, despite the bevy of strong Republican candidates lining up for the nomination this year.

“I believe we can win the 27th,” he said.

On Thursday, Perez issued a press release reaffirming his commitment to the UAW strikers in his hometown and the Democratic Party’s commitment to them. He and all Democrats seem to realize the 2020 election may rest with the likes of those on the Tonawanda line.

“When unions succeed, America succeeds. Democrats know that,” he said. “That’s why I’ll keep standing alongside workers and their families as they speak up for what is right.”