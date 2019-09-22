Bills' Tre'Davious White: Game-sealing interception 'just fell into my hands'

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White came down with his second interception of the game at the Buffalo 10-yard line with 20 seconds to play, grabbing a ball tipped by safety Micah Hyde to seal a heart-pounding, come-from-behind, 21-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at New Era Field.

“Micah made a hell of a play by tipping it up and catch it with one hand,” White said, “but I was just fortunate enough to run to the ball and it just fell into my hands.”

The pick was also White’s second of the season.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton had taken over at his own 25-yard line with 1:50 to play, and in eight plays, had piloted the visitors to the Bills’ 28, where he spiked the ball to stop the clock. The interception came on the 10th play of the drive.

“We were tired,” Hyde said. “We were gassed. It was hot out there and it was kind of a high throw and obviously they’re a little gassed also. I don’t know if it was fatigue or something but the ball sailed a little bit, I was able to get a hand on it and Tre’Davious came down with it.

“That was a big takeaway. Fourth-quarter takeaways count as two, man. Great day by (White) just being around the football. Defensively we felt like we took strides again today, but we have a lot to work on.”

White also victimized Dalton early in the third quarter, snaring a pass intended for Tyler Boyd at the Buffalo 39. The Bills gave the ball right back three plays later, when Josh Allen was intercepted on a reckless deep throw over the middle of the field.

White, the team’s first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2017 draft, has blossomed into something of a shutdown corner.

He’s started every game over the last three seasons, finishing with four interceptions as a rookie and just two last season, as opponents began to test him with less frequency.

White has been critical of his play this season.

“It was the same as the other two weeks,” White said. “I was able to get my hands on some balls. In the Giants game I was always in position, I just didn’t make the play. We were in deep zone, where guys were catching the ball in front of me. It’s something that I can’t do anything about. So, fortunate enough today they threw it deep enough into my zone where I was able to make plays on the ball.”

White said he relished the opportunity for the defense to win the game, after Allen led a touchdown drive to reclaim the lead on the Bills’ previous possession.

“It comes down to the defense,” White said. “We make a stop, we win the game. It’s something that Coach (Sean) McDermott put us through pretty much every day of practice. Putting us in certain situations and tough positions to try and come out on top, and after that we did a great job of executing today.”

White's performance was enough to make him the recipient of "The Call" from Deion Sanders on NFL GameDay Prime on Sunday night on the NFL Network. As the tagline says, "If you ball, you get the call."

Dalton completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 249 yards, a touchdown, the two picks and a 63.3 passer rating.

He blamed himself for the game-ending interception.

“I’ve to throw up a better ball,” Dalton said. “He’s just trying to make a play, he got a hand on it. When the ball gets tipped up in the air like that in the NFL, that ball gets picked.