Ticket prices for Bills-Patriots showdown already on the rise

In the aftermath of the Bills' victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the ticket cost for next Sunday's showdown against the New England Patriots is already on the rise.

Within an hour after the Bills sealed the win, the get-in price to New Era Field had moved to $188, according to TickPick.com, with some tickets hovering around $400.

By comparison, the get-in price for the following home game, Oct. 20 against the Miami Dolphins, was at $70.

The least expensive single tickets on Stubhub were listed at $138 with the cheapest lower level ticket listed at $172.

As the game gets closer and the hype continues to build, expect these prices to rise.