Quarterly report: Fast start and big finish for Bills

First quarter

Theme: A faster start for the Bills. Buffalo fell behind in its first two games. Not this time.

A rare shutout: Cincinnati entered the game No. 2 in the NFL with 343 passing yards a game. The Bills shut them out – zero passing yards. Andy Dalton was 0 for 5 in the first 15 minutes.

Key play: Josh Allen stood in the pocket for a 23-yard pass to Zay Jones, and the Bengals were penalized 11 yards for roughing the passer. It set up the TD.

Good analytics: The Bengals had too many men on the field on the Bills’ extra-point try. So with the ball moved a yard closer, Sean McDermott went for the two-point try and converted. Analytics say go for it on fourth and 1.

Injuries: Bills right guard Jon Feliciano went out with a neck injury late in the quarter. Cody Ford took his spot, with Ty Nsekhe playing right tackle.

Lineup Watch: The Bengals were without left guard Michael Jordan, who was replaced by Billy Price. Nickel corner B.W. Webb was out, replaced by third-year man Tony McRae.

Second quarter

Theme: A good half could have been better. The Bills outgained the Bengals, 257-77, yet still were up only two scores. And 33 of the Bengals’ yards came on a garbage-time pass on the last play of the half.

Key turnover: The Bills were leading, 11-0, and on the march deep in Bengals territory when T.J. Yeldon fumbled at the Cincinnati 11 with 7:23 left.

Matchup watch: Jerry Hughes beat left tackle Andre Smith with a speed move to force Andy Dalton to step up and Jordan Phillips made an 8-yard sack.

Wind advantage: It’s tough for punters to get a good drop on their kicks in the wind. The Bengals’ Kevin Huber hit a 3.2-second wobbler for just 30 yards. The Bills couldn’t take advantage.

Fortunate timing: The Bills had a first down at the Bengals’ 21 after a pass to John Brown on the sideline. The Bills tried to hurry up to the line, but the 2:00 warning stopped the clock. That gave the Bengals time to study the replay and challenge the call. It was ruled an incompletion. The Bills had to settle for a field goal.

Third quarter

Theme: One mistake costs Bills.

Throw it away: Josh Allen made some fine plays outside the pocket in the first half but tried to do too much on the key play of the third quarter. Allen, flushed to his right, forced a pass over the middle rather than throwing the ball away. Darius Phillips intercepted at the Buffalo 49 and returned it 27 yards to the Buffalo 22, setting up the Bengals’ first TD.

Forced deep: A Bills drive stalled at the Bengals’ 40 late in the quarter. On first down, Allen forced a deep post for Robert Foster. It was a good call but the Bengals didn’t bite, and William Jackson nearly intercepted it.

Matchup watch: Cody Ford was beaten on the interception play right off the snap by Geno Atkins, forcing Allen to scramble.

Good fake: Andy Dalton had everyone fooled on his fake handoff at the goal line. The QB kept it for a 1-yard TD run.

Zebra watch: Amid all the talk of increased penalties in the NFL, the officials were not overzealous. There were a total of 15 assessed penalties.

Fourth quarter

Theme: Josh Allen does it again. It was Allen’s fourth fourth-quarter comeback.

Road pizza: For the record, Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates III were the two Bengals defensive backs run over by Dawson Knox on his 49-yard play.

Key tackle: The Bengals took the lead on a field goal with 4:54 left after a drive stalled at the Buffalo 25. A key to the defensive stand was Matt Milano making a good open-field tackle on Giovanni Bernard at the Bills’ 23, holding him to a 4-yard gain.

Unsung hero: Right tackle Ty Nsekhe entered the game in the first quarter after the injury to Joe Feliciano. Cody Ford had struggled against Carlos Dunlap. But Nsekhe was mostly solid blocking on the edge the last three quarters.

No biggie: The Bills held Bengals deep threat John Ross to two catches for 22 yards.

Unbeaten: The last time the Bills started 3-0 was 2011. They finished that season 6-10. This is the 10th time in Bills history they’re 3-0. Andy Dalton fell to 4-2 against the Bills.