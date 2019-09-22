How past Bills teams that started 3-0 have fared

The Buffalo Bills have started 3-0 in nine previous seasons, but this is the first time they have gone to 2-0 on the road to open a season. Here is how the nine previous teams fared, including two AFL titles and two Super Bowl appearances:

1964: Wins against Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers to begin a 12-2 season, culminating in an AFL championship.

1965: Wins against Patriots, at Broncos and against Jets to begin a 10-3-1 season, culminating in an AFL championship.

1975: Wins against the Jets, at Steelers and against Broncos to begin an 8-6 season. Missed playoffs.

1980: Wins against Dolphins and Jets and at Saints to begin an 11-5-1 season. Lost in AFC divisional playoff.

1988: Wins against Vikings and Dolphins and at Patriots to begin 12-4 season. Lost in AFC championship game.

1991: Wins against Dolphins and Steelers and at Jets to begin 13-3 season. Lost in Super Bowl.

1992: Wins against Rams, at 49ers and against Colts to begin 11-5 season. Lost in Super Bowl.

2008: Wins against Seattle, at Jaguars and against Raiders to begin 7-9 season. Missed playoffs.

2011: Wins at Chiefs and against Raiders and Patriots to begin 6-10 season. Missed playoffs.