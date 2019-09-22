Brockport runs over Buffalo State football

Buffalo State turned a first quarter interception into a 29-yard Tommy Carr field goal for an early lead, but it was mostly Brockport the rest of the way in the Golden Eagles’ 55-20 victory at Coyer Field on Saturday.

Brockport (2-1), coached by Lancaster native Jason Mangone, ran over the Bengals for 365 yards, an average of 6.9 per attempt and 16 rushing first downs. The Golden Eagles attempted only 12 passes, completing six.

Freshman quarterback Freddy June ran 25 and 52 yards for Brockport touchdowns and passed for three scores, one an 88-yard completion to senior Daquan Hubbard (Niagara Falls), the others for 61 and 2 yards to Imhotep Cromer.

June had 107 yards rushing.

Justin Morrison ran for 103 yards and Jala Coad 99 for Brockport. Sophomore Zach Samborski (Lancaster) carried 19 times for 79 yards for the Golden Eagles.

Playing from behind, Buffalo State quarterback Zak Ciezki (Cheektowaga) completed 26 of 43 passes for 278 yards with touchdown throws for 14 yards to Jordan Evert (Sweet Home) and 17 to Angel Tamarez. Myles McKinney, a freshman from Rochester, had a 50-yard TD run for Buffalo State and led the team with 66 yards in nine carries.

The Bengals (0-3), still looking for their first victory under new head coach Christian Ozolins, will complete their nonconference schedule at Cortland on Saturday at noon.