BRECKER, Richard J.

BRECKER - Richard J. Of Bennington, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years of Jean (nee Mettille); devoted father of Richard II (Sharon) and Jeffrey (Colleen); loving grandpa of Madeline Jean; dear brother of Raymond (Karen), Mary Louise (late Ted) Veremeychik, Kathleen (late Joe) Means and Maureen (Dan) Kuchta; cousin of Bob Hickey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Mercy Flight.