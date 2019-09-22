BOSELA, Joseph J.

BOSELA - Joseph J. September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gale (Danler) Bosela; dear father of Anthony (Carolyn) and David (Kimberly) Bosela; grandfather of Andrew, Laura (Matthew) Krallek, Joshua, Adeline and Eliana; great-grandfather of Nathaniel and Robin; brother of Ronald (Georgette), Dennis and Richard (Tina) Bosela; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Monday, September 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at My Father's House Ministries, 140 Pound Rd., Elma, NY, Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to My Father's House Ministries. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com